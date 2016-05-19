FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Seven children injured in Toronto area school bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Seven children were injured Thursday morning in a Toronto-area school bus crash, with two of them said to be in “serious” condition though none of their injuries was life-threatening, emergency services said.

The bus was involved in a collision with a tanker just outside the town of Milton, west of Toronto, and the seven injured were the only children on the bus, Halton Regional Police Service said.

The children were taken to hospital.

Neither police nor paramedics would specify the injuries, though they said five children were not seriously hurt.

Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Bernadette Baum

