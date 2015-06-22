Small planes collide in mid-air over Alberta, killing two

(Reuters) - Two small planes collided in mid-air over the northeastern part of Alberta, home to Canada’s vast oil sands projects, killing two people, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Monday.

The pilot of one of the planes, who was flying alone, managed to land safely and was uninjured, while the other plane crashed east of the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, the RCMP said.

The collision occurred just after 8:00 pm local time on Sunday. Police used a helicopter to locate the crash site and confirmed that two people in the plane were dead.

“Our members are still currently in the process of identifying the two deceased people,” said RCMP spokesman Corporal George Cameron.

Cameron said officials from the Transport Safety Board of Canada would arrive in Fort McMurray on Monday afternoon to lead the investigation into what caused the crash.

Small aircraft are often used to ferry workers and executives around oil sands projects and pipelines in the region.

