FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small planes collide in mid-air over Alberta, killing two
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2015 / 1:54 PM / 2 years ago

Small planes collide in mid-air over Alberta, killing two

Nia Williams

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two small planes collided in mid-air over the northeastern part of Alberta, home to Canada’s vast oil sands projects, killing two people, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Monday.

The pilot of one of the planes, who was flying alone, managed to land safely and was uninjured, while the other plane crashed east of the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, the RCMP said.

The collision occurred just after 8:00 pm local time on Sunday. Police used a helicopter to locate the crash site and confirmed that two people in the plane were dead.

“Our members are still currently in the process of identifying the two deceased people,” said RCMP spokesman Corporal George Cameron.

Cameron said officials from the Transport Safety Board of Canada would arrive in Fort McMurray on Monday afternoon to lead the investigation into what caused the crash.

Small aircraft are often used to ferry workers and executives around oil sands projects and pipelines in the region.

(This story has been refiled to remove attribution to ‘report’ in headline)

Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.