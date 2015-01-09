Canadian driver who killed two people stopping for ducks gets license back

TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian woman convicted of causing two deaths for stopping her car on a busy Quebec highway to help a group of ducklings cross the road got her driver’s license back on Friday after a court appeal.

Emma Czornobaj was banned from driving for 10 years last month and sentenced to 90 days in jail as well as community service and probation.

But in a ruling on Friday, Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Yves-Marie Morissette suspended her conviction, pending an appeal and ordered that her license be reissued.

Czornobaj was convicted last June of two counts each of criminal negligence and dangerous driving causing death.

According to media reports, she stopped her car abruptly in the passing lane of a highway south of Montreal when she saw the ducklings. The motorcycle behind Czornobaj’s car then crashed into her vehicle, killing the 50-year-old man driving the motorcycle and his 16-year-old daughter.

“I just wanted to pick all these ducklings up and put them in my car,” Czornobaj testified during her trial. “I know it was a mistake.”

Prosecutors had sought a nine-month jail sentence.

Czornobaj’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.