Canada police arrest suspect after Windsor, Ontario manhunt

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian police arrested a suspected gunman in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, after a brief manhunt that triggered a lockdown of some neighborhoods in the city.

City police said on Twitter they had a shooting suspect identified as Richard Wallace in custody. They had earlier warned they were looking for Wallace, who they believed was wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a long gun.

CBC News said police believed an armed man had fired shots at a home in the city early on Wednesday, an incident that triggered the lockdown and manhunt. There were no injuries reported.

Windsor is located across the U.S.- Canadian border from Detroit.