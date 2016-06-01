FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada police arrest suspect after Windsor, Ontario manhunt
#World News
June 1, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Canada police arrest suspect after Windsor, Ontario manhunt

Richard Wallace is shown in this Windsor, Ontario, Canada Police photo released to social media on June 1, 2016. Courtesy Windsor Police/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian police arrested a suspected gunman in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, after a brief manhunt that triggered a lockdown of some neighborhoods in the city.

City police said on Twitter they had a shooting suspect identified as Richard Wallace in custody. They had earlier warned they were looking for Wallace, who they believed was wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a long gun.

CBC News said police believed an armed man had fired shots at a home in the city early on Wednesday, an incident that triggered the lockdown and manhunt. There were no injuries reported.

Windsor is located across the U.S.- Canadian border from Detroit.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon

