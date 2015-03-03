FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police arrest three after Halifax-area shopping mall threat
March 3, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Police arrest three after Halifax-area shopping mall threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Police arrested two men and a woman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Tuesday after a threat forced a shopping mall to close, just weeks after an alleged mass shooting plot in Halifax was foiled.

Halifax police descended on the Mic Mac Mall in neighboring Dartmouth and then moved on two nearby addresses after learning of the threat, details of which they have not disclosed.

Two schools, one near the mall and the other near the first house to be raided, prohibited anyone from entering or leaving as a precaution, a police spokesman said.

He said that no charges had been laid yet and police were still investigating whether the threat was credible.

Last month, Halifax police said they had disrupted a plot in which at least two people allegedly planned to commit a mass shooting in Halifax on Valentine’s Day.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao and Alan Crosby

