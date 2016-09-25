American football player in Canada killed in shooting

TORONTO (Reuters) - An American player in the Canadian Football League (CFL) was killed in an early morning shooting outside a nightclub in the western city of Calgary, the gaming body said on Sunday.

The CFL identified the player as Mylan Hicks, 23, of the Calgary Stampeders in the province of Alberta.

Local police said officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot at about 2:30 a.m.

"He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since succumbed to his injuries," the Calgary Police Service said in a statement.

Police told a news conference three people were arrested in relation to the incident.

Born in Detroit, Hicks was a defensive back and had played for Michigan State University, according to the CFL.