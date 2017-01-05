FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Synthetic and heavy grades strengthen
January 5, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 8 months ago

Synthetic and heavy grades strengthen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canadian synthetic crude differentials strengthened on Thursday, helped by a cut in production in northern Alberta, while the discount on heavy grades also narrowed from recent levels.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for February delivery last traded at 65 cents per barrel above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, having settled at 25 cents per barrel above WTI on Wednesday.

Traders in Calgary said the climb in February prices was likely a hangover from a cut in January production volumes at the 350,000-barrel-per-day Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta, announced last month.

Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for February delivery tightened to last trade at $14.90 per barrel below WTI, having settled at $15.35 per barrel below the benchmark the previous day.

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler

