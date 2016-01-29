Canada posts narrower budget surplus in November, program expenses up

OTTAWA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - - The Canadian government posted a slightly narrower budget surplus in November compared to the year before as an increase in program expenses offset higher revenues, the Finance Department said on Friday.

Canada showed a surplus of C$392 million ($280 million) in November compared to a surplus of C$622 million in November 2014. For the fiscal year that began in April, the government turned a surplus of C$1.03 billion, up from a deficit of C$3.33 billion in the same time frame the year before.

Revenues increased by 4.8 percent in November from the year earlier, mainly on higher corporate income tax revenues. But program expenses climbed by 8.1 percent on transfers of benefits to Canadians and direct program expenses.

The Liberal government that was elected last October has pledged to run three years of deficits of up to C$10 billion each so that it can spend on infrastructure to stimulate the economy.

The Liberals forecast they inherited a deficit of C$3.0 billion in the current fiscal year from their Conservative predecessors. The Conservatives had forecast a surplus.