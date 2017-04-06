FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada February building permits fall on single-family, institutional buildings
April 6, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 4 months ago

Canada February building permits fall on single-family, institutional buildings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Construction equipment is parked at the bottom of a pit on the site of a new condominium complex off Redpath Avenue in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 1, 2017.Chris Helgren

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

Permits decreased 2.5 percent, though January's figures were revised slightly higher to show a gain of 5.8 percent, from the originally reported 5.4 percent.

Intentions for residential buildings slipped 1.5 percent as plans for single-family homes tumbled 5.4 percent, with the province of Ontario seeing the largest decrease.

However, building plans for multi-family residences rose for a second month, up 3.0 percent on increased intentions for apartment buildings in British Columbia and Alberta.

Non-residential permits dropped 4.5 percent, amid a decrease in the institutional sector due to lower construction plans for government buildings and elementary schools.

Permits for industrial buildings fell 2.7 percent after a nearly 10 percent increase the previous month. On the upside, intentions for commercial buildings rose 1.0 percent on higher construction plans for office buildings in Quebec and Manitoba.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

