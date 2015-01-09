Canada sheds jobs in Dec; jobless rate steady

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s economy unexpectedly lost 4,300 jobs in December, as gains in full-time jobs were outpaced by losses in part-time employment, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.6 percent.

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS:

“Clearly the headline result is a modest disappointment, but I suspect most people will look beyond that, because full-time employment was quite strong, wages bounced back, and the unemployment rate held steady. So, while the headline number is a disappointment, you don’t have to dig too far beneath the surface to see the overall results weren’t uniformly bad. And of course the encouraging thing today is the strong U.S. number. Interestingly enough, the two reports are almost the mirror image: in the U.S. we had very strong jobs and very weak wages, in Canada we had weak jobs, but relatively decent wages.”

“On balance, it’s a modest negative for the Canadian dollar. The combination of a solid U.S. result and a soggy Canadian number is more bad news for the Canadian dollar. I don’t think it’s going to move the needle on the Bank of Canada’s view. I think the Bank is firmly on hold for quite a spell and this does nothing to change that.”

PAUL FERLEY, ASSISTANT CHIEF ECONOMIST, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA:

“The weakness was very much skewed toward part time work - full time was up a pretty sizeable 53,500, tempering the overall drop in employment in terms of impact on income.”

“I think it will argue for the Bank (of Canada) just to remain on the sidelines, continuing to monitor data ... some disappointment in terms of another decline in jobs, though the decrease was fairly modest, will probably provide reason for caution at the Bank, just to continue to monitor.”