Canada open to idea of deductible on mortgage insurance coverage

Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver takes part in a news conference following a meeting with private sector economists in Ottawa June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver on Monday expressed willingness to consider a recommendation that mortgage insurance cover only part of the losses from a default by the borrower.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development called on Canada last Wednesday to impose a deductible on mortgage insurance to make lenders more careful when they offer mortgages.

The OECD also recommended reducing the dominance in mortgage insurance of the government’s Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp by progressively lowering the amount of insurance it can write and raisingc that for private providers.

Asked about the proposals, Oliver told reporters on Monday that the government had been gradually reducing its exposure to the real estate market, and it would like to see the private sector take a larger share.

The idea of a deductible on mortgage insurance is “potentially one of the issues you could look at,” he said.

Responding to an earlier question, he said the government still expected a soft landing in the housing market: “We don’t believe we’re in a bubble situation.”

He also said he had not spoken to Canada’s banks, unlike his predecessor, Jim Flaherty, to persuade them not to offer ultra-low mortgage rates.

“I don’t feel that’s appropriate or certainly necessary at this point,” he said, after reviewing economic forecasts with bank economists.