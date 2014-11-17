Canadian home sales rise in October

A construction worker uses a hammer as he works on the "ICE Condominiums" development site by Cadillac Fairview and Lanterra Developments in Toronto December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada edged higher in October from September, suggesting Canada’s housing market was carrying some momentum into the traditionally slower winter months, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity rose 0.7 percent last month from September. Actual sales for October, not seasonally adjusted, were up 7.0 percent from October 2013.

CREA’s home price index rose 5.5 percent from October 2013.