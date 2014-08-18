Canadian securities regulator talks moving at good pace: Oliver

Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver speaks during a news conference before the start of a summer policy retreat in Wakefield, Quebec August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

WATERLOO Ontario (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Monday that discussions with the country’s provinces about joining a national securities regulator are “moving at a good pace.”

Four out of the country’s 10 provinces have so far signed on to the project that is designed to end a patchwork of local regulators.

“I can’t comment on our discussions with individual provinces and territories except to say that a number of them are moving at a good pace,” Oliver told reporters following a speech.

The regulator is scheduled to start up in the autumn of 2015.