Canadian securities regulator talks moving at good pace: Oliver
August 18, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian securities regulator talks moving at good pace: Oliver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver speaks during a news conference before the start of a summer policy retreat in Wakefield, Quebec August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

WATERLOO Ontario (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Monday that discussions with the country’s provinces about joining a national securities regulator are “moving at a good pace.”

Four out of the country’s 10 provinces have so far signed on to the project that is designed to end a patchwork of local regulators.

“I can’t comment on our discussions with individual provinces and territories except to say that a number of them are moving at a good pace,” Oliver told reporters following a speech.

The regulator is scheduled to start up in the autumn of 2015.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
