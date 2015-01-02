FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada manufacturing growth cools to three-month low in December
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 2, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Canada manufacturing growth cools to three-month low in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bombardier employees install parts on a Global 6000 aircraft at the manufacturing facilities in Toronto May 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

OTTAWA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector slowed in the final month of last year as measures of new orders and employment both pulled back, data showed on Friday.

The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI), a measure of manufacturing business conditions, fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.9 in December from 55.3 the month before.

It was the lowest level in three months. A reading above 50 shows growth in the sector.

The report indicated some moderation in the pace of improvement in December, said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at RBC.

“Despite the recent fluctuation in commodity prices, particularly for oil, we continue to be constructive on the overall economic environment in Canada, including exports, which should mean good things for manufacturing going forward,” Ferley said.

The measure of new orders declined to 53.9 from 56.2, hurt by a slower pace of growth for new export orders.

The employment gauge fell to the lowest since June at 52.9, though anecdotal evidence suggested companies hired more workers in response to higher business requirements, the report said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.