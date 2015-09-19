FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada PM Harper wins endorsement from 'Great One' Gretzky: CBC
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 19, 2015 / 1:42 AM / 2 years ago

Canada PM Harper wins endorsement from 'Great One' Gretzky: CBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pregressive Conservative leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper gestures during the Globe and Mail Leaders Debate in Calgary, Alberta September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, in a tight race for re-election, has won an endorsement from perhaps Canada’s best-known athlete, hockey player Wayne Gretzky, CBC news reported on Friday.

Gretzky, who became the leading scorer in NHL history playing with teams including the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, appeared with Harper at an event in Toronto.

“I think you have been an unreal prime minister,” Gretzky said, following a brief question-and-answer session with Harper, according to the CBC report.

Gretzky said that Harper has been “wonderful to the country,” it added.

The report noted Gretzky would not be allowed to vote in the Oct. 19 election because he lives in the United States. Under Canadian law, citizens who have lived abroad for more than five years lose the right to vote in the upcoming federal election.

Harper’s right-leaning Conservatives, who have ruled the country for nearly a decade, are in a tight three-way race with the center-left Liberals and New Democratic Party.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.