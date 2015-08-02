Factbox: Canadian parties vie over economy, security, environment

(Reuters) - Canada will have a federal election on Oct 19. Here are the positions taken so far by the main parties.

CONSERVATIVE PARTY:

ECONOMY - Prime Minister Stephen Harper touts his economic record as his strongest suit, pledging to balance the budget this year despite a mild contraction in the first two quarters, and points to Europe to show the risks of high taxes and debt.

SECURITY - Advocates tough action against extremist attacks. The Conservative government has taken part in the war against Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria. Passed Bill C-51, which gives law enforcement and spies broader powers to disrupt potential attacks.

PIPELINES AND ENVIRONMENT - Has advocated for pipelines to get oil to market but most major projects have been stalled or blocked. Conservative government pulled out of Kyoto Protocol on climate change and says a balance must be struck between the economy and the environment.

TAXES - Has pledged no new taxes. Introduced income-splitting for parents of children under 18 to lower their tax burden; and increased the annual contribution limit for tax-free savings accounts.

NATIONAL UNITY - Backs the current law which says that provinces like Quebec cannot separate with a simple majority of 50 percent plus one vote.

NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY:

ECONOMY - Favors a more active government role in stimulating the economy, and says the Conservatives have promoted the energy sector to the exclusion of others. Says governments should live within their means. Would impose a C$15 ($11.47) minimum hourly wage in federally regulated industries and create or support one million daycare spaces that cost no more than C$15 a day.

SECURITY - Would pull Canada out of the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and would repeal the C-51 security legislation on the grounds that it infringes on civil liberties and is too vague.

PIPELINES AND THE ENVIRONMENT - Opposes oil pipelines to the Pacific coast and the Keystone XL pipeline to the United States. Had advocated the Energy East pipeline to eastern Canada but comments from leader Thomas Mulcair in July raised questions about support. Favors carbon pricing to combat global warming. In 2011 the party said it would raise C$21.5 billion in carbon cap-and-trade revenues over four years.

TAXES - Promises to raise corporate taxes and eliminate the 50 percent deduction for stock options. In 2011 it advocated raising the corporate tax rate, which is currently 15 percent, to 19.5 percent. Promises not to raise the personal income tax rate but would revoke the Conservatives’ income-splitting for parents and the increase in the tax-free savings allowance.

NATIONAL UNITY - Says provinces seeking independence from Canada should be able to negotiate that with a simple majority vote of 50 percent plus one.

LIBERAL PARTY:

ECONOMY - Favors a more active government role in stimulating the economy than the Conservatives, stressing spending on infrastructure. Promises to balance the budget over the life of the next Parliament but has criticized the government’s focus on budget balance during the current economic slump.

SECURITY AND DRUGS - Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said he would withdraw Canada’s CF-18 bombers from the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, while focusing on training local troops and on humanitarian aid. Backed the C-51 security bill but pledges to amend it if the Liberals form government. Favors legalization of marijuana.

PIPELINES AND THE ENVIRONMENT - Opposes the Northern Gateway oil pipeline to the Pacific Coast, has given mixed messages on the Energy East pipeline, but backs the Keystone XL line to the United States. On carbon pricing, says the federal government should set a national standard but has not explained how this would work.

TAXES - Would raise taxes on high-income Canadians and reduce them for the middle class. Would revoke the Conservatives’ income-splitting for parents and the increase in the tax-free savings allowance.

NATIONAL UNITY - Backs the current law which says that provinces like Quebec cannot separate with a simple majority of 50 percent plus one vote.

($1 = 1.3081 Canadian dollars)