UAE frees Canadian man acquitted of militancy, set to leave on Wednesday

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday freed a Libyan-Canadian man acquitted of aiding militants and he is set to leave the country on Wednesday, campaigners on his behalf said in a statement.

Salim Alaradi and two Libyan-American businessmen - Kamal Eldarat and his son Mohamed - had been charged with supporting Libyan militants but were cleared by a UAE security court on Monday.

The campaign to free Alaradi said he had been released at 10 p.m. Abu Dhabi time (1800 GMT).

“Lawyers and family welcome the release but are cautious until he leaves the country and is reunited safely with his family. Tomorrow morning Canadian officials will continue to provide assistance and will accompany Alaradi to the airport,” said the statement.

In the Canadian capital Ottawa, a source connected to the case confirmed Alaradi had been released and was set to leave on Wednesday.

Alaradi was arrested in 2014 on a visit to the UAE. The Eldarats were detained the same year.

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on torture said in February he had received credible information that the men had been tortured in custody, an allegation the UAE denies.