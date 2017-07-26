FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's top court finds aboriginals consulted on Enbridge pipeline
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Booby-traps plague Mosul as Islamic State targets civilians
Booby-traps plague Mosul as Islamic State targets civilians
Kremlin calls new sanctions 'sad news' for U.S.-Russia ties
Kremlin calls new sanctions 'sad news' for U.S.-Russia ties
July 26, 2017 / 2:23 PM / an hour ago

Canada's top court finds aboriginals consulted on Enbridge pipeline

2 Min Read

File Photo: Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.Nick Oxford/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's top court ruled on Wednesday that aboriginals were adequately consulted on changes to an Enbridge Inc oil pipeline, dismissing an attempt to quash the national energy regulator's approval of the project.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in a unanimous decision that the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation were given early notice of hearings on changes to Enbridge's Line 9 oil pipeline, which runs between Sarnia, Ontario, and Montreal, through what the Chippewas regard as their traditional territory.

The First Nations group was also aware that the National Energy Board (NEB) was the final decision maker, the court found.

"Even taking the strength of the Chippewas' claim and the seriousness of the potential impact on the claimed rights at their highest, the consultation undertaken in this case was manifestly adequate," the court wrote.

The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation had argued it was not adequately consulted about changes Enbridge sought in 2012, which would increase the pipeline's capacity to 300,000 barrels a day and reverse the flow of oil in a section of the line.

The country's energy regulator, the National Energy Board (NEB), approved the application and the pipeline currently operates this way.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bill Rigby

