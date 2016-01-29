Factbox: Alberta unveils new oil and gas royalty plan

(Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta unveiled a long-promised overhaul of its oil and gas royalty framework on Friday as the country’s energy heartland grapples with a global slump in energy prices.

The government said the new plan will:

- Ensure royalty changes take effect in 2017 and only apply to new wells.

- Maintain the existing royalty structure for 10 years on wells drilled prior to 2017.

- Establish new royalty rates on oil and gas wells that preserve existing rates of return at the outset.

- Maintain the current oil sands royalty regime, which was determined to be competitive.

- Publish annually a capital cost index for oil and gas wells, and a wide range of data for each oil sands project, including costs, royalties paid, percentage of product upgraded.

- Establish a working group on energy diversification.

- Incorporate existing incentive programs and ensure they operate appropriately in both low- and high-price environments.

- Measure annual performance against comparable jurisdictions using principles including returns to the province, industry costs, investment levels, job creation and environmental performance.

The panel studying the issue recommended

- a royalty structure for crude oil, liquids and natural gas that emulates a “revenue minus costs” approach, providing a clear line of sight on recouping upfront capital costs.

- Alberta harmonize the royalty structures across crude oil, liquids and natural gas.

- The government eliminate multitude of expiring drilling programs and replace them with a permanent formula to easily calculate drilling and completion cost allowances for each well.

- Alberta calibrate the drilling and completion cost allowance each year to a capital cost index, to reflect current average costs.

- Applying a flat royalty rate of 5 percent until cumulative revenues from a well equal the well’s drilling and completion cost allowance, followed by higher post-payout rates that increase with price.