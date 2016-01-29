FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Alberta unveils new oil and gas royalty plan
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 29, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Alberta unveils new oil and gas royalty plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta unveiled a long-promised overhaul of its oil and gas royalty framework on Friday as the country’s energy heartland grapples with a global slump in energy prices.

The government said the new plan will:

- Ensure royalty changes take effect in 2017 and only apply to new wells.

- Maintain the existing royalty structure for 10 years on wells drilled prior to 2017.

- Establish new royalty rates on oil and gas wells that preserve existing rates of return at the outset.

- Maintain the current oil sands royalty regime, which was determined to be competitive.

- Publish annually a capital cost index for oil and gas wells, and a wide range of data for each oil sands project, including costs, royalties paid, percentage of product upgraded.

- Establish a working group on energy diversification.

- Incorporate existing incentive programs and ensure they operate appropriately in both low- and high-price environments.

- Measure annual performance against comparable jurisdictions using principles including returns to the province, industry costs, investment levels, job creation and environmental performance.

The panel studying the issue recommended

- a royalty structure for crude oil, liquids and natural gas that emulates a “revenue minus costs” approach, providing a clear line of sight on recouping upfront capital costs.

- Alberta harmonize the royalty structures across crude oil, liquids and natural gas.

- The government eliminate multitude of expiring drilling programs and replace them with a permanent formula to easily calculate drilling and completion cost allowances for each well.

- Alberta calibrate the drilling and completion cost allowance each year to a capital cost index, to reflect current average costs.

- Applying a flat royalty rate of 5 percent until cumulative revenues from a well equal the well’s drilling and completion cost allowance, followed by higher post-payout rates that increase with price.

Reporting by Julie Gordon and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.