Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) walks with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden following a meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall (L) looks at papers as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd R) speaks during the First Ministers’ meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks during the First Ministers’ meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks during the First Ministers’ meeting as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A woman watches as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive at the First Ministers’ meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford (L) and principal secretary Gerald Butts (R) listen as Trudeau (C) speaks during the First Ministers’ meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive at the First Ministers’ meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA The government on Friday agreed a deal with eight of Canada's 10 provinces to introduce its first national carbon price, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau has said the move will help Canada meet its international climate change obligations.

The agreement was struck only after heated talks. The energy-producing province of Saskatchewan did not sign up, saying the cost would be too great. Manitoba also declined to sign but officials said it might do so later.

Trudeau is promising to impose a carbon price on any province that refuses to sign on.

Under his plan, carbon pollution would cost C$10 ($7.60) a tonne in 2018, rising by C$10 a year until it reaches C$50 in 2022. The provinces can either implement a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade market.

Trudeau is broadly aligned politically with President Barack Obama, who has pushed hard to cut emissions of greenhouse gases.

U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden told the meeting he doubted President-elect Donald Trump could undo much of the administration's policies since many of them had taken firm hold.

Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall said the carbon price would make Canadian firms less competitive at a time when Trump looks set to adopt policies cutting energy costs.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse and Grant McCool)