FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada agrees to sell remaining General Motors stake to Goldman Sachs
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 6, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Canada agrees to sell remaining General Motors stake to Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada has entered into an agreement to sell nearly 73.4 million shares it owns in General Motors Co to Goldman, Sachs & Co, an investment unit of the Canadian government said on Monday.

Following the sale, the Canadian government will have sold all of its remaining GM shares.

Canada GEN Investment Corp said the sale, an unregistered block trade, will be completed on April 10. No price or value were given for the share sales. Canada GEN, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Development Investment Corporation, which held Canada’s equity interest in GM.

Sale proceeds will be in U.S. dollars and converted into Canadian dollars “gradually over a period of time”, the statement said.

The sale follows the disposal by the Canadian province of Ontario in February of its remaining shares in the Detroit automaker for around C$1.1 billion ($882.19 million).

The stock was acquired when the Canadian and Ontario governments contributed more than C$10 billion to a bailout to keep GM afloat.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.