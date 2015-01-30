Factbox: Canada security bill's main provisions

(Reuters) - The Canadian government introduced legislation on Friday to counter terrorism in response to attacks in Canada, France and Australia by Islamist militants since last October.

The following are the main provisions:

CANADIAN SECURITY INTELLIGENCE SERVICE

- CSIS would have powers to disrupt threats to the security of Canada at home and abroad, not just collect intelligence.

- Threat disruption could include online counter-messaging and/or disrupting radical websites and Twitter accounts.

- It could include interfering with travel plans and financial transactions, and degrading or intercepting goods or weapons.

- Judicial warrants would be required if measures infringe an individual’s legal rights.

PROMOTION OF TERRORISM

- It would make it a crime to call for attacks on Canada in general.

- Actively encouraging specific terrorism offences had already been illegal.

- This provision would not ban the “glorification of terrorism”, which is praising those who commit terrorism.

- It would allow a judge to order the removal of terrorist propaganda from a website hosted by a Canadian Internet service provider.

PREVENTION POWERS

- Lowering the threshold for making preventive arrests to circumstances where an officer believes terrorism activity “may” be carried out, rather than “will” be carried out.

- Lengthening the period of preventive arrests to seven days from three.

- A separate “terrorism peace bond” which limits the movement of individuals who may commit a terrorism offence, without actually detaining them.

AIR TRAVEL

- Broaden the no-fly list to include individuals traveling by air to take part in terrorist activities abroad.