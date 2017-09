An artist's sketch shows Luka Rocco Magnotta, appearing in court for his preliminary hearing in Montreal, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Atalante

TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian man on Tuesday was found guilty of first-degree murder in the dismemberment of a Chinese student in 2012.

Luka Magnotta, 32, had admitted to killing engineering student Jun Lin, 33, but pleaded not guilty on grounds of mental illness.