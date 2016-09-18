A Canadian police officer was in stable condition after being injured in a violent altercation at a shopping mall in the western city of Calgary that left a second person with more serious wounds, emergency responders and media reports said.

A witness told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that she saw a confrontation involving three men and a woman unfold outside at the Marlborough Mall. One of the men was brandishing a large knife, chasing the others, but he ran into the shopping center when police arrived.

Shoppers later told the CBC that they saw paramedics taking a man out of the complex on a stretcher.

Nate Pike, a spokesman for Calgary EMS, told reporters that the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the second individual was in critical condition.

Pike declined to comment on the nature of the wounds or provide any further information about the incident.

Representatives of the Calgary Police Service could not be reached immediately for comment.

Pike, seen on a video posted on media websites, spoke from the parking lot of the mall, which houses more than 100 stores. Photographs posted on the internet showed multiple squad cars and mounted officers gathered outside the entrance to a Sears store, one of the shopping center's anchor tenants.

A Calgary EMS duty officer later declined further comment, referring to all inquiries to police.

(Reporting By Frank McGurty in New York)