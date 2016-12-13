Anne McLellan, Chair of the Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation, and Vice Chair Mark Ware take part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA The Canadian government should regulate the production of cannabis when it is legalized for recreational use while the provinces should be allowed to determine how it is sold, an official panel recommended on Tuesday.

The task force, which was formed by the government earlier this year and whose recommendations are not binding, also said that licensing and production controls should be used at a federal level to encourage a competitive system that includes small producers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government made legalizing marijuana a part of its successful election campaign last year and will introduce legislation in the spring of 2017. Medical marijuana is already legal in Canada.

"It is our hope that the recommendations ... will provide a foundation for a new system of regulatory safeguards for legal access to cannabis that aim to better protect health and to enhance public safety," said task force chair Anne McLellan, a former Liberal cabinet member.

The panel recommended that regulated production for the recreational market should draw on the production practices currently used in the medical system.

There are currently 36 producers that have received a license to grow and sell marijuana under the medical framework, according to Health Canada. The panel recommended that Canada maintain a separate system for medical marijuana.

Shares of major grower Canopy Growth Corp jumped as much as 8 percent while producer and seller Aphria Inc soared as much as 10 percent.

The sale of cannabis should be done through both dedicated storefronts with well-trained staff, and through a mail order system, as medical marijuana is currently sold.

Whether storefronts operate through a government-run model, the way alcohol is sold in Canada, or through private stores should be left up to the provinces, the report recommended.

