Canada says man who ran down two Canadian soldiers 'radicalized'

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada said a man who ran down two Canadian soldiers in his car in a Quebec strip mall on Monday, and who was later shot dead by police, “had become radicalized.”

The Canadian government did not specify what it meant by radicalized but in the past has used the term to refer to Canadians who become supporters of militant Islamic groups.

Quebec police shot and killed the 25-year-old driver after a police chase following the incident. One of the two soldiers he ran over had life-threatening injuries. Police did not say whether the soldiers were in uniform.

“The individual who struck the two (Canadian Armed Forces) members with his car is known to federal authorities, including the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team,” said a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s office.

“Federal authorities have confirmed that there are clear indications that the individual had become radicalized.”