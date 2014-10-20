Canada police kill driver after he rams two soldiers

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Two Canadian soldiers were injured in a hit-and-run in the province of Quebec on Monday by a male driver who was later shot dead by police officers, said a spokesman for the Surete du Quebec, the provincial police force.

The incident took place in the town of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, around 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Montreal.

After the collision the driver sped off and was chased by police. He soon lost control of the car, which landed in a ditch, and was shot after confronting officers.

Related Coverage Canada says man who ran down two Canadian soldiers 'radicalized'

Police later said the suspect had died. They identified him as a 25-year-old local man who was known to police but gave no more details.

One of the two soldiers he ran over had life-threatening injuries. Police did not say whether the soldiers were in uniform.

A Surete du Quebec (SQ) officer investigates an overturned vehicle in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Randy Hoback, a member of Parliament for the ruling Conservative Party, referred in the House of Commons to unconfirmed reports of “a possible terror attack against two members of the Canadian armed forces.”

A Surete du Quebec (SQ) officer investigates an overturned vehicle in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the reports were “extremely troubling” but declined to give more details.

A Surete du Quebec spokesman, pressed as to whether the victims had been specially targeted, said that was one of several possible hypotheses but stressed it would take the police days to work out what had happened.

Canada is sending six fighter jets to take part in the U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State militants in Iraq.

The two injured soldiers were not students at a military college which is located in the town, said a spokesman for the college.