7 months ago
Canada PM's office demands Fox News withdraw tweet about gunman
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

Canada PM's office demands Fox News withdraw tweet about gunman

A man looks at flowers beside the grocery store of owned by Azzeddine Soufiane, a victim of the fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Quebec City, January 31, 2017.Mathieu Belanger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief spokeswoman on Tuesday demanded that Fox News channel in the United States either retract or update a tweet that a gunman who killed six people at a Quebec mosque was of Moroccan origin because the suspect is in fact French-Canadian.

Spokeswoman Kate Purchase said the tweet on Monday dishonored the victims "by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities".

A Fox News representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Alistair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool

