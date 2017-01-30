FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Canadian PM say mosque shooting a 'terrorist attack on Muslims'
#World News
January 30, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 7 months ago

Canadian PM say mosque shooting a 'terrorist attack on Muslims'

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, wave to the crowd at a Chinese New Year parade in Vancouver, B.C., Canada January 29, 2017.Ben Nelms - RTSXYUA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUEBEC (Reuters) - The shooting at a Quebec mosque during Sunday night prays which reportedly killed five people was a "terrorist attack on Muslims", said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge," Trudeau said in a statement.

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque, the mosque's president told reporters on Sunday. A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Reporting by David Ljunggre in Ottawa; Editing by Michael Perry

