OTTAWA Santa Claus successfully renewed his commercial pilot's license, passing a written exam as well as a health check - despite high sugar levels - and is good to fly for Christmas, Canada's transportation department said on Thursday.

Santa was given his pilot's license renewal by Transport Minister Marc Garneau, a former astronaut, according to a video released on Twitter by Transport Canada. (here)

"Santa, I've got good news for you, once again you've aced your pilot's exam so here is your certificate," Garneau tells the man, dressed in a fur-trimmed red suit and hat and wearing black gloves.

The video shows the elderly gift-giver completing a vision screening test composed entirely of the letters H and O, and handing over a urine sample.

"Your health is good. Your sugar levels are a little bit high, but you are cleared to go, so that's the good news," Garneau told Santa, who responded with laughter.

Garneau also warned Santa against distracted driving: "Just a reminder, don't use your cellphone, and don't do any texting while you're driving your sleigh through the skies."

