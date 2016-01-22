Maintenance on Canada oil sands projects, upgraders, refineries

(Reuters) - Canada’s biggest oil sands producers, which have resisted halting output as the price of their crude hits record lows, are planning a higher-than-normal maintenance schedule this year
The hefty maintenance schedule is seen cutting into production of heavy and synthetic crude during the second and third quarters of this year, helping prop up prices, which have tumbled to multi-year lows.
Below are details of planned maintenance on oil sands projects, upgraders and refineries that will affect the supply of and demand for heavy and synthetic Canadian crude:
Oil sands maintenance:
Owner Project Capacity Maintenance Duration and Production
details timing impact
MEG Energy Christina Lake 80,000 - Maintenance Q2 2016, Undisclosed
Phase 2 83,000 bpd on duration
processing undisclosed
facilities
Suncor Energy Firebag 180,000 bpd N/A Undiclosed Undisclosed
Inc
Cenovus Energy Christina Lake 164,000 bpd Two H2 2016, None, impact
Inc turnarounds duration will be offset
undisclosed by running
production
through phase F
well pads
Cenovus Energy Foster Creek 138,000 bpd One Q2 2016, 2,000 bpd net on
turnarounds duration an annualized
undisclosed basis
Connacher Oil Great Divide 13,900 bpd Extended January, 5,000 bpd in
and Gas Ltd maintenance February, January, 10,000
March bpd in Feb and
March
Upgrader maintenance/shutdown:
Owner Project Capacity Maintenance Duration Production
details impact
Canadian Horizon oil sands 130,000 bpd Turnaround 30-35 days in Full shutdown
Natural mining and timed to mid-2016
Resources Ltd upgrading project coincide
with tie-in
of Horizon
Phase 2
expansion
Nexen Energy Long Lake oil 50,000 bpd Stop work Indefinite, Full shutdown
(wholly owned sands project order started on
subsidiary of imposed by Jan 15
CNOOC Alberta
government
after
fatality on
site
Suncor Energy U2 upgrader at 350,000 bpd First Q2, duration Undisclosed but
Suncor base plant both 5-year unknown 2016 oil sands
upgraders turnaround production will
combined be down 7,500
bpd
Refinery maintenance:
Owner Refinery Capacity Maintenance Duration Production
details impact
Husky Energy Prince George, 12,000 bpd Undisclosed 35 days in Q2 Undisclosed
British Columbia
