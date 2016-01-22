Maintenance on Canada oil sands projects, upgraders, refineries

(Reuters) - Canada’s biggest oil sands producers, which have resisted halting output as the price of their crude hits record lows, are planning a higher-than-normal maintenance schedule this year

The hefty maintenance schedule is seen cutting into production of heavy and synthetic crude during the second and third quarters of this year, helping prop up prices, which have tumbled to multi-year lows.

Below are details of planned maintenance on oil sands projects, upgraders and refineries that will affect the supply of and demand for heavy and synthetic Canadian crude:

Oil sands maintenance:

Owner Project Capacity Maintenance Duration and Production

details timing impact

MEG Energy Christina Lake 80,000 - Maintenance Q2 2016, Undisclosed

Phase 2 83,000 bpd on duration

processing undisclosed

facilities

Suncor Energy Firebag 180,000 bpd N/A Undiclosed Undisclosed

Inc

Cenovus Energy Christina Lake 164,000 bpd Two H2 2016, None, impact

Inc turnarounds duration will be offset

undisclosed by running

production

through phase F

well pads

Cenovus Energy Foster Creek 138,000 bpd One Q2 2016, 2,000 bpd net on

turnarounds duration an annualized

undisclosed basis

Connacher Oil Great Divide 13,900 bpd Extended January, 5,000 bpd in

and Gas Ltd maintenance February, January, 10,000

March bpd in Feb and

March

Upgrader maintenance/shutdown:

Owner Project Capacity Maintenance Duration Production

details impact

Canadian Horizon oil sands 130,000 bpd Turnaround 30-35 days in Full shutdown

Natural mining and timed to mid-2016

Resources Ltd upgrading project coincide

with tie-in

of Horizon

Phase 2

expansion

Nexen Energy Long Lake oil 50,000 bpd Stop work Indefinite, Full shutdown

(wholly owned sands project order started on

subsidiary of imposed by Jan 15

CNOOC Alberta

government

after

fatality on

site

Suncor Energy U2 upgrader at 350,000 bpd First Q2, duration Undisclosed but

Suncor base plant both 5-year unknown 2016 oil sands

upgraders turnaround production will

combined be down 7,500

bpd

Refinery maintenance:

Owner Refinery Capacity Maintenance Duration Production

details impact

Husky Energy Prince George, 12,000 bpd Undisclosed 35 days in Q2 Undisclosed

British Columbia