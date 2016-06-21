FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Alberta regulator toughens financial test for oil, gas asset buys
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 21, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Alberta regulator toughens financial test for oil, gas asset buys

Nia Williams

3 Min Read

An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, July 21, 2014.Todd Korol

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - The Alberta Energy Regulator has toughened rules determining if companies are financially strong enough to buy oil and gas assets, a move some energy industry players warned on Tuesday could hamper mergers and acquisition in the province.

The regulator announced that companies seeking to buy oil and gas wells will need to show their deemed assets exceed their deemed liabilities by a ratio of 2.0 or more after the purchase. Previously, deemed assets had to be equal to deemed liabilities.

More than 200 companies that met the prior standard were ruled out as buyers by the stricter financial solvency test announced by the AER late on Monday. Industry representatives said merger and acquisition activity could take a hit because fewer companies will be allowed to buy assets.

"We have a huge market in Canada currently with buying and selling oil and gas properties and this will put limitations on who can participate in that pool," said Gary Leach, President of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada.

Under the new rules, 569 companies do not meet the AER's criteria, versus 362 previously, including those that failed the prior test too.

The AER is overseer of the province's Orphan Well Association (OWA), which is responsible for cleaning up wells that have no owners, and keen to stop companies buying assets unless they can afford the eventual cost of decommissioning.

That means, said Leach, value of a company's production will need to be twice the cost of cleaning up its wells at the end of their producing lives.

The step comes in response a court decision last month that proceeds from the sale of assets belonging to insolvent junior producer Redwater Energy Corp will go first to secured creditors, rather than toward cleaning up the company's inactive oil and gas wells.

"It's impossible to gauge the impact of this regulatory decision but I think it will be fairly disruptive (to M&A activity)," said Brad Herald of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, adding he understood the AER was trying to mitigate the risk of inheriting more orphan wells.

One Calgary energy lawyer, who asked not be named due to client confidentiality, said he had heard from many angry corporate executives who were concerned it would become much harder for companies struggling with low oil prices to sell assets in order to survive.

"This is a total overreaction – killing a mouse with a shotgun," he said of the AER's move.

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.