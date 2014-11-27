Canada payrolls data does not show large gain in September jobs

OTTAWA, (Reuters) - Statistics Canada’s payrolls report on Thursday showed a decline of 600 non-farm jobs in September, in stark contrast with the agency’s earlier Labour Force Survey, which showed an estimated gain of 74,100 jobs in the month.

The Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours is considered by some analysts to be more accurate than the Labour Force Survey, since part of its data comes from direct payrolls data provided by the Canada Revenue Agency.