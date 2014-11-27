FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada payrolls data does not show large gain in September jobs
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 27, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Canada payrolls data does not show large gain in September jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, (Reuters) - Statistics Canada’s payrolls report on Thursday showed a decline of 600 non-farm jobs in September, in stark contrast with the agency’s earlier Labour Force Survey, which showed an estimated gain of 74,100 jobs in the month.

The Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours is considered by some analysts to be more accurate than the Labour Force Survey, since part of its data comes from direct payrolls data provided by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Ljunggren

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.