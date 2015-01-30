FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivanhoé Cambridge sells stake in two Ontario malls for C$240 million
#Deals
January 30, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Ivanhoé Cambridge sells stake in two Ontario malls for C$240 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canada’s second-largest pension fund, said on Friday it had sold its 50 percent interest in two Ontario shopping centers to a rival pension plan manager in Canada for C$240 million ($190 million) as part of a move to reposition its retail portfolio.

Ivanhoé, a subsidiary of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, said the properties sold to HOOPP, or the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, were the Quinte Mall in Belleville and the Devonshire Mall in Windsor.

“This transaction completes the repositioning of our retail portfolio in Canada,” Arthur Lloyd, Ivanhoe’s head of global Investments, said in a statement. “We are now focused on expanding our Canadian retail platform through organic growth in key properties across the country.”

HOOPP said the acquisitions were consistent with its strategy to own malls and assets that provide strong, stable returns.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
