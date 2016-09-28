FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Petronas to review Canadian LNG project after approval: CEO
#Commodities
September 28, 2016

Petronas to review Canadian LNG project after approval: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Picture taken February 10, 2016.Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The President and Chief Executive of Malaysia's state-owned oil firm Petronas [PETR.UL] said on Wednesday that the company will review a liquefied natural gas plant project in northern British Columbia that was approved by the Canadian government.

"The announcement was just made this morning. We need time to look at the conditions and then we will have a review of the project," Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin told reporters at the sidelines of an event.

The Canadian government on Tuesday approved the project, ending a three-year wait for a decision and drawing condemnation from environmentalists.

Reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
