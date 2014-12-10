FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Parliament to clamp down on harassment by legislators
#World News
December 10, 2014

Canada's Parliament to clamp down on harassment by legislators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

House of Commons Speaker Andrew Scheer presides over Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s House of Commons unveiled a new code on Wednesday to clamp down on harassment by legislators and their staff in the wake of a scandal involving parliamentarians from the two main opposition parties.

The code, the first of its kind, aims to combat “inappropriate workplace behavior, emotional stress, physical problems, abuse, or harassment”.

In an unprecedented move, the opposition Liberal Party kicked two members of Parliament out of its caucus last month following separate allegations of sexual misconduct by women members of the opposition New Democrats. The two Liberal members have denied the allegations.

House of Commons speaker Andrew Scheer said at the time he could do nothing since Parliament had no code to cover harassment and promised to create one quickly.

The code spells out what is deemed to be unacceptable behavior and advises victims on how to handle their complaints. Disciplinary matters are handled by political parties.

Parliament will also offer regular training sessions on harassment awareness, sensitivity, communication, and strategies for early conflict resolution.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
