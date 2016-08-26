FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canada ex-PM Harper quits Parliament, to work as consultant
August 26, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Canada ex-PM Harper quits Parliament, to work as consultant

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper addresses supporters at the annual Conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 9, 2016.Todd Korol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Canadian Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who served in office from 2006 to 2015, announced on Friday he was leaving Parliament, and he appears set for a career in the private sector.

Harper, 57, quit as Conservative leader after losing an election last October to the Liberals of Justin Trudeau. Although Harper did not say what he would be doing next, he and two close aides established a consulting business in late 2015.

In May, a source told Reuters that several companies had asked Harper to sit on their boards.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler

