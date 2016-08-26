Canada ex-PM Harper quits Parliament, to work as consultant

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Canadian Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who served in office from 2006 to 2015, announced on Friday he was leaving Parliament, and he appears set for a career in the private sector.

Harper, 57, quit as Conservative leader after losing an election last October to the Liberals of Justin Trudeau. Although Harper did not say what he would be doing next, he and two close aides established a consulting business in late 2015.

In May, a source told Reuters that several companies had asked Harper to sit on their boards.