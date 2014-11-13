Premier of Canada's Prince Edward Island to step down

Prince Edward Island's Premier Robert Ghiz (L) speaks to the media during a news conference to summarize the meetings of Canada's premiers with National Aboriginal Organization (NAO) leaders, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Robert Ghiz, the premier of the small Canadian province of Prince Edward Island, said on Thursday he plans to resign after almost eight years in the job.

Asked at a press conference whether he would move into federal politics, the 40-year-old Ghiz said he has no plans “as of today,” according to local media, but also said he is a fan of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau. The next federal election is scheduled for October 2015.

Ghiz became head of Prince Edward Island’s centrist Liberal party in 2003, and premier in 2007. He is also stepping down from his post as party leader.

The province, a 5,660 square kilometer island off Canada’s east coast, is home to about 140,000 residents. Its economy is dominated by agriculture, fishing and tourism.