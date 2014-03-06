Canadian regulator warns TV porn not to skimp on home-grown erotica

TORONTO (Reuters) - Three porn channels based in Toronto may not be Canadian enough for the country’s broadcast regulator, which said this week it is concerned they are not serving up the requisite 35 percent of Canadian content.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said it would hold a public hearing in April to consider whether the company behind AOV Adult Movie Channel, XXX Action Clips and Maleflixxx is showing enough home-grown erotica.

News that the porn channels may not be providing enough programming that is at least partly written, produced, presented or otherwise Canadian drew a raft of jokes and giggles from media outlets and Twitter followers.

“Canada’s broadcast regulator wants to hear a few more ehs along with the oohs and ahs,” Global News wrote.

The Toronto Sun said the regulator was looking for more “naughty Newfoundlanders.”

The watchdog has long demanded broadcasters provide at least 35 percent Canadian content to counter a flood of American programming and preserve Canadian culture.

While Canadian broadcasters often import U.S. content to fill programming hours more cheaply, Canada has its own pornography industry.