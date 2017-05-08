Jean-Francois Perrault (L) and Julie Theriault move mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Surete du Quebec Police officers try to convince a resident to evacuate his home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Rigaud, Quebec, Canada May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Marcel Theriault stands inside his flooded home in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) helps fill sandbags after flooding in Terrasse-Vaudreuil, Quebec, Canada May 7, 2017. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Jean-Francois Perrault (C) and Julie Theriault (L) move mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The city of Montreal declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon as floodwaters spread from torrential rains that have lashed the city since early on Friday, causing the worst flooding in decades, city officials said.

The state of emergency, which gives firefighters extra resources to battle the flooding, will be in place for 48 hours and the situation will be reviewed afterward. The city of Montreal said in a statement that it would take several days for the situation to get back to normal.

Across the Canadian province of Quebec, 126 municipalities are now considered part of flood zones, and the number of homes hit by flooding is in the thousands, CBC News reported on Sunday.

In Montreal, the province's most populous city, 221 people have been flooded out of their homes, prompting Mayor Denis Coderre to urge residents to comply with evacuation orders, the officials said.

The Canadian military will deploy about 1,200 troops to help deal with the flooding, CBC reported. Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel described the rainfall as historic.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas in Toronto; Editing by Peter Cooney)