Judge rejects CP Rail challenge to Lac-Megantic settlement

An emergency worker stands on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

(Reuters) - A Quebec judge rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s challenge to a settlement for victims of the Lac-Megantic crude by rail disaster on Monday, clearing the way for compensation payments.

Parties named in a class action lawsuit, including closely-held Irving Oil, General Electric, Shell Oil Company, ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil and others, have agreed to contribute to a C$431 million ($338.28 million) compensation fund.

($1 = 1.2741 Canadian dollars)