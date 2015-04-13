FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested in Vancouver hit-and-run of actor Ryan Reynolds
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 13, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested in Vancouver hit-and-run of actor Ryan Reynolds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Ryan Reynolds looks on during a news conference to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A 52-year-old Vancouver area photographer was arrested for last week’s hit-and-run of actor Ryan Reynolds, who was not seriously injured in the incident, local police said on Monday.

Reynolds, who is in the Canadian city to shoot the Marvel film “Deadpool,” got into a confrontation with the photographer in a hotel parking garage on Friday night, Vancouver police said. The man struck the actor with his car as he was fleeing the scene.

The incident left Vancouver-born Reynolds with a sore knee and back, but he was able to return to work the following day, police said.

Police are recommending charges of intimidation against the photographer, who remains in custody.

Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.