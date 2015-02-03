Canada police charge man with aiding Islamic State fighters

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian police on Tuesday arrested an Ottawa man they said was planning to aid Islamic State fighters and charged him with participation in the activity of a terrorist group.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that Awso Peshdary, 25, was also charged with facilitating the activity of a terrorist group.

Police have also laid charges in absentia against two other men they said had left Canada to fight with Islamic State. They said there had never been any immediate threat to the Canadian public from those charged on Tuesday.