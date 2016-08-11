FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State says Canadian Aaron Driver was 'soldier' of group: SITE
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Islamic State says Canadian Aaron Driver was 'soldier' of group: SITE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Islamic State's Amaq news agency said a man killed during a Canadian police raid at his home on Wednesday, Aaron Driver, was a "soldier" of Islamic State, the SITE monitoring service said on Thursday.

"The executor of the attack targeting police in Canada was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls to target coalition countries," SITE quoted Amaq as saying.

Police in Ontario said Driver was in the final stages of attacking a major urban center with a homemade bomb.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sandra Maler

