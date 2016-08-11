Islamic State says Canadian Aaron Driver was 'soldier' of group: SITE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Islamic State's Amaq news agency said a man killed during a Canadian police raid at his home on Wednesday, Aaron Driver, was a "soldier" of Islamic State, the SITE monitoring service said on Thursday.

"The executor of the attack targeting police in Canada was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls to target coalition countries," SITE quoted Amaq as saying.

Police in Ontario said Driver was in the final stages of attacking a major urban center with a homemade bomb.