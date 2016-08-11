FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Martyrdom video shows man pledging attack: Canada police
August 11, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Martyrdom video shows man pledging attack: Canada police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian man killed by police on Wednesday recorded a "martyrdom video" quoting Quranic verses and pledging an imminent attack on a Canadian city before he detonated a bomb in the backseat of a taxi as police closed in, police said on Thursday.

"Oh Canada, you received many warnings, you were told many times what would become of those who fight against the Islamic State," a man clad in a black balaclava and identified by police as Aaron Driver, said in a video shown by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a news conference in Ottawa.

Driver had previously professed support for Islamic State and had indicated he planned an imminent attack on a major Canadian city, drawing the attention of the U.S. authorities who tipped off Canadian police, intelligence sources said.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chris Reese

