TORONTO All schools in the small Canadian province of Prince Edward Island were told to evacuate because of a "potential threat" on Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The police said the students were being taken to safe locations in their communities around the island, which is off Canada's Atlantic coast and is the country's smallest province with a population of approximately 146,000.

There are about 19,000 students in PEI's schools, according to the Public Schools Branch website.

"We're on the phone working with drivers and schools," said an employee at the Public Schools Branch who did not provide her name. It was not immediately clear whether the evacuation was complete.

The RCMP said they would update the media at 11 a.m. ET.

Police in the nearby province of Nova Scotia also closed some college and university campuses, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said, adding some of the closures were related to suspicious calls.

