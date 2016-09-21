FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada police says schools closed in province after bomb threat
#World News
September 21, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Canada police says schools closed in province after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian police said they closed all schools in the eastern province of Prince Edward Island after getting a threat that a bomb would detonate in a school there on Wednesday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sergeant Kevin Bailey, who said no device had been found, said the faxed threat did not identify a particular location and similar threats were made against schools in the nearby province of Nova Scotia and a school in the United States.

Reporting by Allison Martell Editing by W Simon

