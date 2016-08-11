FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canadian police kill suspect after receiving tip-off of terror threat: news channels
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 3:03 AM / a year ago

Canadian police kill suspect after receiving tip-off of terror threat: news channels

Police raid a home after they received "credible information of a potential terrorist threat" at a small community some 140 miles southwest of Toronto, in Strathroy, Ontario.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVERo (Reuters) - Canadian police killed a man on Thursday, CTV and CBC television news channels reported, after the police had earlier issued a statement saying that they had identified a suspect after receiving "credible information of a potential terrorist threat".

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had said in the statement that the suspect had been identified and the police took action to ensure the safety of the public.

Intelligence sources, who declined to be identified as they did not have permission to speak to media, told Reuters that the suspect was Aaron Driver, who was arrested last year for openly supporting Islamic State on social media.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Robert MacMillan in Toronto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

