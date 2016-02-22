Teen charged in Canada shooting may face adult sentence: report

(Reuters) - A 17-year-old boy charged in the shooting deaths of four people in northern Canada could be sentenced as an adult if he is found guilty of the crimes, The Canadian Press reported on Monday.

The Crown prosecutor on the case told a courtroom in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, that he will apply for the accused to be sentenced as an adult if convicted, the news agency said.

It said the teen will next appear in Saskatchewan provincial court on April 12.

An official at Meadow Lake provincial court referred a call to a government spokesperson, who could not be immediately reached.

Police arrested the teen, who cannot be publicly named under Canadian law because he is under 18, last month after a Jan. 22 shooting at a high school and home in remote La Loche, Saskatchewan, about 600 km (375 miles) northwest of Saskatoon.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Seven people were wounded.

Teachers returned to the high school on Monday for the first time since the shooting, according to local media reports.

The community’s elementary school will reopen on Tuesday, Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter.