Suspect in shooting of two Canadian police found dead

Police enter the entrance of a crime scene in St. Albert, Alberta, where two RCMP officers sustained significant injuries after being shot at the Apex Casino, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

TORONTO (Reuters) - The suspect in the shootings of two Canadian police officers in an Alberta casino on Saturday was found dead after being tracked to an unoccupied home, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The RCMP said the suspect’s body was found when they entered the residence in a rural area east of St. Albert, Alberta. The police did not disclose the cause of death but said they did not speak with the suspect or fire their weapons during their efforts to arrest him there.

The wounded officers are being treated in hospital. The RCMP said Constable David Matthew Wynn, 42, is in grave condition while Auxiliary Constable Derek Walter Bond, 49, remains in serious but stable condition.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in St. Albert, a bedroom community northwest of the provincial capital, Edmonton.

The officers were investigating a stolen vehicle when they were shot. Police said earlier the suspect, who fled the scene, was a white male aged 25 to 35.

Police said they have tentatively identified the suspect and are working to confirm the information.